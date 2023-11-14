DLSA Srinagar joins hands for colorful Children’s Day fiesta

Srinagar, Nov 14: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority orchestrated a series of heartwarming events to commemorate Children’s Day at Children’s Home, Pareesha (Girls) and Palaash (Boys) and Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Nishat.

The event was held in association with Department of Social Welfare, Srinagar and Department of School Education, Srinagar

The event was organised under the guidance of Chairman DLSA Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed and supervision of Secretary DLSA, Srinagar.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of the young inmates from Pareesha and Palaash, who showcased their vibrant talents through captivating performances in debates, singing, and dancing. The atmosphere was filled with joy and exuberance as the children dazzled the audience with their creativity and skill.

A special highlight of the event was the distribution of fresh fruits among the inmates by the Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, in a bid to encourage the intake of healthy food. This gesture reflects the commitment of the organizers to not only celebrate Children’s Day but also promote the well-being and health of the young minds under their care.

Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi along with Deputy LADC, Srinagar, Zulfi Tasneem; Superintendent Palaash, Nazia; Superintendent Pareesha, Satinder Kour and the dedicated staff members of Pareesha and Palaash and staff and para legal volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar joined hands together for making the event a collective effort towards nurturing the potential of these bright young souls.

In another inspiring program organized by DLSA, Srinagar, in collaboration with the Department of School Education, Awareness program was conducted at Govt. Hr. Sec. School Nishat, Srinagar. Zulfi Tasneem, Deputy LADC, and Bisma Khan, Panel Lawyer of DLSA, Srinagar, participated as resource persons, shedding light on the significance of Children’s Day and the importance of nurturing the talents and dreams of every child.

The event at Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Nishat witnessed the active involvement of teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and para-legal volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar.

The collaborative effort aimed at creating awareness about the rights and well-being of children, ensuring a brighter future for the younger generation.