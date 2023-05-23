DLSA Srinagar organises awareness programme at GHSS Khanyar

Srinagar: As part of calendar of activities issued by J&K Legal Services Authority Srinagar, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, under the aegis of NALSA and J&K State Legal Services Authority Srinagar/Jammu organised an awareness programme to raise awareness about the Domestic Violence Act and Dowry Prohibition Act.
The event was held in collaboration with Govt. Hr. Sec. School (GHSS) Khanyar Srinagar today
With a strong commitment to combating these social evils, the awareness programme was organised to educate, empower, and foster change within the community.
The event was held under the guidance of Chairman DLSA, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed at Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Khanyar. The event brought together legal experts, educators, and students to highlight the importance of gender equality, the prevention of domestic violence, and the eradication of dowry practices.
The awareness programme commenced with the address by resource persons of DLSA Srinagar, Tasneem Kauser (Deputy Legal Aid Défense Counsel) and Gazala Shamas Parray (Penal Lawyer), who emphasized the significance of unity and collective responsibility in eliminating domestic violence and dowry-related offenses from society.
The speakers highlighted the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act and Dowry Prohibition Act, shedding light on the legal remedies available to victims and the consequences for perpetrators.
The programme was attended by the students, faculty members of Govt. Higher Secondary School, Khanyar, Srinagar and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar.
The event witnessed a series of engaging discussions and interactive sessions designed to educate attendees about the legal, social, and emotional aspects associated with domestic violence and dowry practices.
Resource persons provided invaluable insights and guidance on recognizing, reporting, and addressing instances of domestic violence and dowry demands.
Sunila Kumari (JLA) of DLSA Srinagar presented a vote of thanks and expressed her gratitude to Govt. Hr. Sec. School Khanyar, Srinagar for their valuable partnership and dedication towards this noble cause.
Secretary DLSA Srinagar under whose supervision the programme was conducted stated, “By joining forces, we can create a society where every individual, regardless of their gender, feels safe and respected. It is our collective responsibility to break the shackles of domestic violence and dowry practices, fostering an environment of equality and justice”.