DLSA Srinagar organises awareness programme at GHSS Khanyar

Srinagar: As part of calendar of activities issued by J&K Legal Services Authority Srinagar, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, under the aegis of NALSA and J&K State Legal Services Authority Srinagar/Jammu organised an awareness programme to raise awareness about the Domestic Violence Act and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The event was held in collaboration with Govt. Hr. Sec. School (GHSS) Khanyar Srinagar today

With a strong commitment to combating these social evils, the awareness programme was organised to educate, empower, and foster change within the community.