DLSA Srinagar organises Special Lok Adalat at DCC Moominabad

Srinagar: To commemorate 76 years of independence of India and mark the celebration of Independence Day, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal services Authority today organized Special Lok Adalat at District Court Complex (DCC) Moominabad Srinagar.

The Special Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Jawad Ahmad, Chairman DLSA Srinagar, at A. D. R Centre, District Court Complex Srinagar.

Each Court had identified cases for the Lok Adalat beforehand and same were placed before Seven different benches constituted by DLSA Srinagar for settlement in Special Lok Adalat.

Special feature of the Special Lok Adalat was the distribution of cheques under the victim compensation scheme, exemplifying the compassion and solidarity extended to the victims.