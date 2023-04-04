DM Srinagar appoints SPO for dealing with offences under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956

Srinagar: In wake of busting of a prostitution racket yesterday at Bagh-e-Mehtab locality of the District, the District Magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today issued an order for appointment of Special Police Officer for dealing with offence under immoral Traffic Prevention Act 1956 within the territorial jurisdiction of the District.

The order reads that "Whereas, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar vide his letter No.CRB/RDR/11595 dated: 03-4-2023 has requested for appointment of a Special Police Officer not below the rank of an Inspector of Police for dealing with offences under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956".