DM Srinagar issues order for mandatory disclosure of details of tenants by landlords

The order further reads,” The Building Owners who have already let/sub-let/rented out their house(s) or part(s) thereof to any tenant on any date prior to issuance of this order, shall within ten days after the issuance of this order submit without fail the detailed particulars of 'the tenants to the concerned police station and All arrangements of letting or sub-letting the property like paying Guest tenants etc, shall be covered by this order”.

In addition,”every SHO in Srinagar District shall maintain a separate register for such purpose”, the order reads.

The order further cited that “This order shall come into force with immediate effect and it shall remain in force for a period of 60 days, unless withdrawn earlier and Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 and other relevant sections of the Cr.P.C”.

The order also stated that “the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar will implement the order. The order has also mentioned other communication references read as ”Whereas, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar vide his letter No. 1-23/12741-42 dated:03-4-2023 and No. CS/01-23/12910-12, dated:04-04.2023 as reported that Srinagar being a capital city, a good number of people from other places are putting up in the District Srinagar in the rented accommodation. Whereas, investigation in multiple incidents of social crime including theft / burglary has revealed that the persons involved in such activities have been staying as tenants in Srinagar city which poses a danger to the ordinary Citizens.