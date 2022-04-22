Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today appreciated the improvement in overall Safai in all Municipalities including SMC and exhorted on the officers to do more to end plastic pollution.
The Div Com expressed these views while chairing a meeting here to review action taken report for Solid Waste Management and progress of different departments regarding putting a end to plastic waste.
On the occasion, the concerned officers I&C submitted that there is not any polythene producing unit in Kashmir and the department has established 25 plastic alternative manufacturing units during past two months besides 150 of such units already exist. Regarding polluters have to pay policy, Div Com directed all the milk producing and selling companies to take back their plastic or face the action.
Meanwhile, he was informed that snow cap milk company has collected 43 thousand pouches of milk from consumers and provided the milk in return.
He also directed concerned to conduct market checking of wholesalers and retail sellers of plastic and impose fine on them.
He laid emphasis on cleaning of water bodies and impressed on Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges to adopt water bodies and employ students in the cleaning activities.
Besides, he asked SMC to impose fine on the departments which lay construction material on roads and footpaths. He asked SMC to scan garbage and hold the companies liable for the waste produced by their products.