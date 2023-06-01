Dog sterilisation will start in disciplined way in Srinagar: Maneka Gandhi

Srinagar: Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and renowned animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, said that Srinagar will now witness a disciplined dog sterilisation programme to yield positive results.

She was speaking to media persons during an event “Let’s Co-exist” was organised to celebrate the spirit of living and thriving on a shared planet and the responsibility that humans have towards non-human neighbors.

Maneka Gandhi, who was the chief guest of the function, discussed various issues about Human-animal conflict, sterilisation and also talked about implementing a disciplined dog sterilization programme in Srinagar.