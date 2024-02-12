Dogs on prowl at Soura

Srinagar, Feb 12: People have expressed concern over growing stray dog menace at Soura locality here.

Locals said presence of a large number of stray dogs in residential areas of Soura poses risk to them. They said visitors to SKIMS Soura also face problems due to stray dogs

A group of attendants said that dozens of dogs are present in hospital premises, making it difficult for them to move.

“We face a lot of hardships due to stray dogs. We can’t venture out to buy medicine,” said Fayaz Ahmad, an attendant.

The attendants said that the scattered food material and garbage has become a major attraction for stray dogs. They appealed to SMC authorities to look into the matter and take required action.