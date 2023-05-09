‘Don’t abandon houses while attending marriage functions’

Srinagar: In order to prevent theft incidents, Police in Srinagar have advised people not to abandon their houses while attending marriage functions.

People in several areas of Srinagar claimed that thieves broke into their houses and looted cash and valuables when they were out to attend marriage functions.

To prevent such theft, police advised people to safeguard their valuables and don’t keep cash and other valuables in the house when nobody remains present in the house.

A senior police official said that anti-social elements especially burglars keep an eye on those houses which remain locked and where family members go out to attend any function.