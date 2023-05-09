‘Don’t abandon houses while attending marriage functions’

Srinagar: In order to prevent theft incidents, Police in Srinagar have advised people not to abandon their houses while attending marriage functions.
People in several areas of Srinagar claimed that thieves broke into their houses and looted cash and valuables when they were out to attend marriage functions.
To prevent such theft, police advised people to safeguard their valuables and don’t keep cash and other valuables in the house when nobody remains present in the house.
A senior police official said that anti-social elements especially burglars keep an eye on those houses which remain locked and where family members go out to attend any function.
“It is our responsibility to advise people to safeguard their valuables as a preventive measure,” he said adding that people should avail of the facilities of bank lockers, ATMs, debit and credit cards.
The official told news agency Kashmir News Trust that a slight negligence on their part will cost them their hard-earned money and ornaments.
He said people should help the police by cooperating to prevent thefts, especially those that occur during the day.
“People can keep a minimum amount at home since all banks provide facilities such as ATMs and net banking which can be used for any transaction or transfers. They are reliable and convenient. Also, jewelry must be kept safe in banks and only those required for daily use can be kept at home,” the official said, adding that people should inform the concerned police station if they find suspects roaming in their areas.