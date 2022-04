Srinagar: Srinagar police on Wednesday urged people not to provide Wifi Hotspot to strangers, subversive elements and criminals.

In a tweet Srinagar police wrote, "It is requested to all internet users not to provide wifi hotspots to strangers, subversive elements,criminals. Keep hotspots/wifi with strong passwords. Legal action will be taken on those providing internet,if such wifi/hotspot usage is by criminals, militants & their associates." (GNS)