Downtown traders demand augmentation of transport facilities

Srinagar: Traders of Downtown areas have urged authorities to augment transport facilities in Old City areas.

“Though we welcome starting of E-autorickshaw service in Downtown areas, but we want dedicated bus or sumo service from Parimpora and Pantha Chowk to Bohri Kadal, Maharaj Gunj and other Old City areas for convenience of our customers,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.