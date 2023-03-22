Downtown traders demand parking facilities

Srinagar: Traders of Downtown areas here have demanded setting up of parking facilities in Shaher-e-Khaas.
The traders said in absence of parking facilities, customers face problems and subsequently this leads to losses to their business.
“We have been moving from pillar to post for the last over a decade to set up parking facilities in various areas of Downtown but to no avail,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.
He said Downtown is thronged by locals and traders. “Shaher-e-Khaas has been neglected by authorities. The historic area is without basic facilities including parking. There is not a single designated parking slot in core business areas of Shaher-e-Khaas including Zaina Kadal, Maharaj Gunj and Bohri Kadal areas. The traders are incurring losses due to lack of parking,” Shah said.
He said several years ago, the traders had identified a vacant plot at Zaina Kadal for parking. “However despite the passing of several years, there is no headway. There is a decrease in footfall of customers to Shaher-e-Khaas markets in absence of parking facilities. In absence of parking facilities, people are forced to park cars on roads resulting in traffic jams,” he added.
“We make a fervent appeal to authorities to look into the matter and direct the concerned officers to set up parking facilities in Downtown areas,” the traders added.