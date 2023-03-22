Downtown traders demand parking facilities

Srinagar: Traders of Downtown areas here have demanded setting up of parking facilities in Shaher-e-Khaas.

The traders said in absence of parking facilities, customers face problems and subsequently this leads to losses to their business.

“We have been moving from pillar to post for the last over a decade to set up parking facilities in various areas of Downtown but to no avail,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.