Srinagar: Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar organised its first Alumni meet today.

“First Alumni meet held today. With your support and blessings, nearly 3000 children have passed out from DPS Srinagar . All of them are not only doing well, but very well Engineers, Doctors, in Civil services, Lawyers, Journalists, Researchers. It made me feel proud & I wanted to share my pride,” said Pro-Vice Chairman, Vijay Dhar.