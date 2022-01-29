Dr Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulana Yasin Hamadani

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah today paid glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Moulana Yasin Hamadani on his 30th death anniversary.

In his message on the occasion, Dr Farooq said, “Mirwaiz e Kashmir late Mohammad Yaseen Hamdani was a noted scholar and a prolific orator who was known throughout Kashmir for his soul stirring sermons. One of the standouts among the social-political and religious leaders, he will be remembered for rendering his service for the socio- political upliftment of Kashmiris. On his death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him. May Almighty elevate his station in Jannat,” he said.