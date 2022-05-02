Dr Farooq Abdullah visits bereaved family

Sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, Dr Farooq prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat and much-needed strength to the grief stricken family to bear the inconsolable loss.

He offered Fatiha for the deceased on the occasion. Party Provincial Vice President Mushtaq Guroo, Syed Tauqeer and Mir Ghulam Muhammad Saqi also accompanied him.

Consoling the bereaved family members of the deceased, Dr Farooq said, “In Gazalla sahiba’s demise, we have lost an iconic proof of what Kashmiri women can achieve. Fired by the spirit of enterprise and driven by determination, Gazalla sahiba achieved a lot and brought home laurels, making us all proud.”