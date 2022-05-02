Dr Farooq Abdullah visits bereaved family

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday visited the bereaved house of noted businesswoman, proprietor of Fasiam Agro Farms and former Secretary General KCC&I Dr Gazalla Amin Noor at Pir Bagh here.
Dr Gazala breathed her last the other day after prolonged illness.
Sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, Dr Farooq prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat and much-needed strength to the grief stricken family to bear the inconsolable loss.
He offered Fatiha for the deceased on the occasion. Party Provincial Vice President Mushtaq Guroo, Syed Tauqeer and Mir Ghulam Muhammad Saqi also accompanied him.
Consoling the bereaved family members of the deceased, Dr Farooq said, “In Gazalla sahiba’s demise, we have lost an iconic proof of what Kashmiri women can achieve. Fired by the spirit of enterprise and driven by determination, Gazalla sahiba achieved a lot and brought home laurels, making us all proud.”
“She inspired many first-generation entrepreneurs with her success, and in the future also, her unparalleled integrity, and determination will continue to guide the footsteps of all the budding entrepreneurs. I pay my tributes to her, pray to Almighty to grant eternal repose to her departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat,” he said.
Earlier the party YNC President Salman Ali Sagar also visited the bereaved family at their residence at Pir Bagh to express sympathies and condolences with them at this difficult time. He also offered Fatiha for the deceased on the occasion. Among others, Party Senior leaders Chaudhary Ramzan and Mubarak Gul also condoled the demise of Dr Gazalla.
Later Dr Farooq visited the residence of Muhammad Amin Jan at Gupkar road Srinagar to express sympathies and condolences with him on the demise of his other, who had breathed her last the other day. He also expressed grief over the demise of noted Physician Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Qazi of Buchpura, Srinagar.