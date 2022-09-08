Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah offer glowing tributes to Sher-e-Kashmir on his 40th death anniversary

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah led party rank and file in offering Fatiha and floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 40th death anniversary.

Dr Farooq while paying glowing tributes to Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah said “Sher-e-Kashmir’s struggles and sacrifices for the dignity of this beleaguered region and its people need to be emulated to take it out of the throes of divisive politics and sinister plans of political disempowerment.”

“Sher-e-Kashmir’s life was a valiant story of selfless leadership. He fought for the political rights and dignity of his people till his last breath. He chose prison over power for his people and it is this sense of sacrifice and courage that needs to be instilled in our youth for the future of our region. Sher-e-Kashmir’s call for inclusiveness and secularism needs to be heard in every town and village – at a time when divisive political forces are trying their best to divide the people of the State on the basis of region and religion,” he said.