Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah offer glowing tributes to Sher-e-Kashmir on his 40th death anniversary

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah led party rank and file in offering Fatiha and floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 40th death anniversary.
Dr Farooq while paying glowing tributes to Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah said “Sher-e-Kashmir’s struggles and sacrifices for the dignity of this beleaguered region and its people need to be emulated to take it out of the throes of divisive politics and sinister plans of political disempowerment.”
“Sher-e-Kashmir’s life was a valiant story of selfless leadership. He fought for the political rights and dignity of his people till his last breath. He chose prison over power for his people and it is this sense of sacrifice and courage that needs to be instilled in our youth for the future of our region. Sher-e-Kashmir’s call for inclusiveness and secularism needs to be heard in every town and village – at a time when divisive political forces are trying their best to divide the people of the State on the basis of region and religion,” he said.
Vice President Omar Abdullah said "Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s legacy denotes J&K's high traits of pluralistic ethos and inclusiveness.
He nurtured and strengthened this characteristic and cemented the bonds of love between various sections of the society and different regions of J&K," Omar said, adding that "His ultimate goal was the political and economic empowerment of the common man and the equitable development of his vision of Naya Kashmir encompassed holistic and comprehensive development of all sections and all regions of the State without any favour or discrimination,” he added.
Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi, Senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Women's wing President Shameema Firdous, Nazir Gurezi, Irfan Shah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Zone Presidents Dr Bashir Veeri, Javed Dar, Ali Mohammad Dar, Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, District Presidents Peer Afaq, Dr Sajjad Shafi, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, Ab Majeed Larmi, Showkat Hussain, GR Naaz, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, VP Province Ahsan Pardesi, Syed Tauqeer, Provincial women's wing President Er. Sabiya Qadri, YNC Provincial President Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar, Dy Political Secretary Mudassar Shahmiri, Spokesperson Ifra Jan, Sheikh Rafi, Peer Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Khalil Bandh, Provincial functionaries, YNC, Women's wing, Minority wing , Media and Social Media functionaries also offered floral tributes at the final resting place of Sher-e-Kashmir. The event was marked by Quran Khawani, and Durood Azkar Majlis as well.
Commemorative functions marking the 40th death anniversary of Sher-e-Kashmir was also held at district party headquarters and Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu. Similar functions were held at all district headquarters across J&K.