Dr Gazalla laid to rest with moist eyes

Srinagar: People from different walks of life participated in Nimaz-e-Jinaza of prominent entrepreneur Dr Gazalla Amin here.
Dr Gazalla was former secretary-general of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), passed away late last night at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 59.
She was suffering from prolonged illness for past many years and was currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi, where she breathed her last on April 30. Her body reached here in morning.
Since morning, large number of people thronged her house to express sympathies with the bereaved family. Emotional scenes were witnessed as her body reached her house.
Later people from different walks of life participated in her Nimaz-e-Jinaza at Sanat Nagar. Her congregational Fateh Khawani will be held at 10.30 am on Thursday, May 5 at Rawalpora Housing Colony graveyard (Sanat Nagar).
A doctor by profession, Gazalla was the proprietor of Fasiam Agro Farms. She has been the only woman recipient of J&K’s Progressive Farming Award (in 2011) and was awarded Commonwealth Professional Fellowship for 2015. She is survived by her husband and three sons.