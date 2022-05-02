Dr Gazalla laid to rest with moist eyes

Srinagar: People from different walks of life participated in Nimaz-e-Jinaza of prominent entrepreneur Dr Gazalla Amin here.

Dr Gazalla was former secretary-general of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), passed away late last night at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 59.

She was suffering from prolonged illness for past many years and was currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi, where she breathed her last on April 30. Her body reached here in morning.