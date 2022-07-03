Dr Jitendra Singh felicitates 2 NIT Students for bagging SDI awards

Srinagar: Two students from National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT) Srinagar along with their team ‘TEJASVI’ bagged Solar Decathlon India awards’ at Solar Decathlon India Design Challenge 2021-22 held in New Delhi.
Sartaj Sagroo and Khubaan Kullah from Chemical Engineering Department, their team ‘TEJASVI’ have won Solar Decathlon India Design Challenge 2021-22.
They were felicitated by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh at Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi.
Dr. Singh, who was chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the participants and winners of Solar Decathlon India for taking up real, live-building projects and developing innovative solutions.
He said SDI is helping to develop the next generation of architects, engineers, and entrepreneurs who can deliver net-zero-energy buildings.
Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.), Rakesh Sehgal extended his greeting to both students for bagging the prestigious award. He said it is a proud movement for the entire Institution.
Prof. Sehgal stated that this prestigious award will provide them exposure to winners and would fulfill their professional aspirations.
“I am pleased to know that NIT student’s contribution is being recognized and acclaimed at many platforms,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said that NIT Srinagar is committed to achieve credibility at national and international levels.
“There is no second option to hard work. I advise the students to serve the society with dedication and honesty,” he said.