Dr Jitendra Singh felicitates 2 NIT Students for bagging SDI awards

Srinagar: Two students from National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT) Srinagar along with their team ‘TEJASVI’ bagged Solar Decathlon India awards’ at Solar Decathlon India Design Challenge 2021-22 held in New Delhi.

Sartaj Sagroo and Khubaan Kullah from Chemical Engineering Department, their team ‘TEJASVI’ have won Solar Decathlon India Design Challenge 2021-22.

They were felicitated by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh at Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi.