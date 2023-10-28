Dr Sajad Peerzada bereaved

Srinagar: Mymona Shah wife of Ghulam Nabi Shah resident of Baha ud Din Sahib here presently at Umar Enclave Airport Road Parray Pora Srinagar passed away today.

She was the mother-in-law of noted Radiologist Dr Sajad Peerzada. People from different walks of life participated in her Nimaz-e-Jinaza.

Family sources said Rasme Charum will be observed on October 31, Tuesday at 11:00 at their ancestral graveyard Gojwara behind Islamia College Srinagar followed by Dua e Majlis at their residence 24 Umar Enclave Parray Pora Srinagar.

The demise has been widely condoled by people from different walks of life. They expressed sympathies with Dr Sajad Peerzada and other members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.