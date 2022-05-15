Dr Vijay Kumar from NIT Srinagar bags prestigious SIRE-2022-23 fellowship

Srinagar: Dr. Vijay Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, National Institution of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged the prestigious SERB International Research Experience for the year 2022-23.

The fellowship is supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The fellowship has been approved for a duration of 3 months along with Prof. Yogendra Kumar Mishra at Smart Materials Group, Mads Clausen Institute, University of Southern Denmark, Sønderborg, Denmark, to develop self-healing cartilages based on polysaccharide-based biomaterials and ZnO tetrapods.