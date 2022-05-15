Dr Vijay Kumar from NIT Srinagar bags prestigious SIRE-2022-23 fellowship

Srinagar: Dr. Vijay Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, National Institution of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged the prestigious SERB International Research Experience for the year 2022-23.
The fellowship is supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
The fellowship has been approved for a duration of 3 months along with Prof. Yogendra Kumar Mishra at Smart Materials Group, Mads Clausen Institute, University of Southern Denmark, Sønderborg, Denmark, to develop self-healing cartilages based on polysaccharide-based biomaterials and ZnO tetrapods.
Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.), Rakesh Sehgal extended his greetings to Dr. Vijay Kumar for bagging the prestigious fellowship and hoped that he would justify the fellowship with a quality research outcome.
“It is a proud movement for the entire Institute. Research is important and vital for any engineering institution. Without research and investigation, there will be no progress and we cannot stay relevant in a competitive market,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari also extended his greetings to Dr Vijay. He stated that this prestigious fellowship will provide him exposure and would fulfill his professional aspirations.
Dean Research & Consultancy, Prof. (Dr.) M.F Wani extended his warm greetings to Dr. Vijay for getting the prestigious project. Such projects are taking the institute to new heights in the field of academics and research,” he said.
Head Department of Physics, Dr M.A. Shah congratulated Dr. Vijay for bagging the prestigious fellowship. He said the aim of this fellowship is to impart high-end research training in fore-front areas of Biomaterials Science and Technology.