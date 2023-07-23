Drains defunct, authorities dig up footpath on Boulevard road for dewatering

Srinagar: While drains for catering surface water have been rendered defunct, authorities dug up footpath at several places on Boulevard Road to dewater waterlogged road.

Locals and netizens reacted strongly to the move terming it as “quick-fix solution” to the flawed drainage system. They said that the authorities, in order to fix the problem, dug up a newly constructed footpath and laid pipes so that rain water could drain into the Dal in case of waterlogging.

“We have already seen what happened during the 2014 floods. In case the water level of Dal rises during rains, its water can backflow into the road and in localities around Boulevard. This is no engineering solution rather it is engineering failure. There should be a proper drainage system in place to address waterlogging rather than making an outlet into Dal Lake as a quick fix solution for the problem,” said Manzoor Ahamad, a local from Nishat.