Drains defunct, authorities dig up footpath on Boulevard road for dewatering

Srinagar: While drains for catering surface water have been rendered defunct, authorities dug up footpath at several places on Boulevard Road to dewater waterlogged road.
Locals and netizens reacted strongly to the move terming it as “quick-fix solution” to the flawed drainage system. They said that the authorities, in order to fix the problem, dug up a newly constructed footpath and laid pipes so that rain water could drain into the Dal in case of waterlogging.
“We have already seen what happened during the 2014 floods. In case the water level of Dal rises during rains, its water can backflow into the road and in localities around Boulevard. This is no engineering solution rather it is engineering failure. There should be a proper drainage system in place to address waterlogging rather than making an outlet into Dal Lake as a quick fix solution for the problem,” said Manzoor Ahamad, a local from Nishat.
A video of waterlogged roads at Boulevard near Makai Park and digging of footpath to make an outlet for accumulated water has also surfaced on the internet.
“These footpaths were furbished recently, and now JCBs have dug these up. We don’t understand what kind of engineering is this,” questioned a netizen.
The locals said that there must be a proper stormwater drainage network that will properly address the issue. Letting rain water go into Dal Lake directly is no solution. Netizens decried that “taxpayers’ money is being wasted by such moves.”
“They have made footpaths on both sides of the road and invested millions of rupees on roads, but all is done in a haphazard way,” wrote another netizen.
To mention, following continuous rains for the past three days in Kashmir, including Srinagar, most of the roads across the city are waterlogged. The locals said that new road projects are facing the same issue due to lack of proper planning.
Despite repeated attempts, Vice Chairman Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) did not respond for his comments.