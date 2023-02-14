Dredging of Dal Lake shoreline begins at Laam

Srinagar: The J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) has started the dredging of the shoreline of the northern side of the Dal Lake under ‘Lake Conservation Programme’.

After completion of the shoreline dredging of the Hazratbal Basin, the department has shifted Crawl Cat Dredger to the Northern side of the Dal Lake (Laam area) for dredging of the shoreline.

In phase 1st, the department of LCMA has taken up the dredging along the shoreline in the Laam area of the lake for a stretch of 2 km approx. along the road by Departmental Dredger– Crawl Cat Dredger to achieve an average depth of 1.5 mtrs approx.