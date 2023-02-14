Dredging of Dal Lake shoreline begins at Laam

Srinagar: The J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) has started the dredging of the shoreline of the northern side of the Dal Lake under ‘Lake Conservation Programme’.
After completion of the shoreline dredging of the Hazratbal Basin, the department has shifted Crawl Cat Dredger to the Northern side of the Dal Lake (Laam area) for dredging of the shoreline.
In phase 1st, the department of LCMA has taken up the dredging along the shoreline in the Laam area of the lake for a stretch of 2 km approx. along the road by Departmental Dredger– Crawl Cat Dredger to achieve an average depth of 1.5 mtrs approx.
The stretch to be covered under phase 1st is from NPL bund to Kral Sangri and the dredging of the area has been initiated for the 1st time to crush, arrest abnormal growth of weed and azola formation.
Presently the average depth of the lake in this stretch is less than two feet on average which is the sole cause of formation of azolla, red bloom of the lake in this stretch because of water stagnation.
The dredged material is being deposited across the road in the earthen dykes constructed by the Mechanical Division of the JKLCMA on the barren land provided by the locals at Laam region; being their proprietary land.