Dried vegetables continue to treat taste buds of Srinagarites

BY HUMA MASROOR

Srinagar: Standing in a line to buy dried vegetables, Ajaz Ahmad waits amid bone-chilling winter at the famous market of Hazratbal here. This market provides a variety of dried vegetables which are traditionally eaten all over Kashmir for centuries.

“These dried veggies are known to keep you warm amid winter. Earlier, people used to grow them at home mostly, but now vendors across Srinagar sell these. I often come here to buy these vegetables for my family,” Ahmad said.

People are known to relish vegetables like dried tomato, turnip, bottle gourd, brinjal, and some other leafy vegetables amidst winter in Srinagar. These Srinagar markets are providing enough options for locals to choose from while the traders earn their livelihood.