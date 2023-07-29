Drinking water shortage hits Downtown areas

Srinagar: The residents of several areas of Downtown here have complained of water scarcity.

Authorities said that the Prang Ranguil channel got blocked after being hit by a cloudburst and disrupting water supply to Srinagar areas.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the residents of downtown areas complained that the water supply has been affected since Saturday morning.

“The taps are running dry and there is no water supply,” the residents said.

Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Sanjeev Kumar said after the cloudburst in the Ganderbal district today, the Prang Ranguil (water channel) got blocked.

“The men and machinery have been pressed into the service and the channel will be through by late night,” he said - (KNO)