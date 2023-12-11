Drinking water shortage hits Rainawari areas

Srinagar, Dec 11: Many localities of Rainawari in Downtown are grappling with a severe shortage of drinking water from the last many days.

A delegation of residents from Koundabal and its adjoining areas at Rainawari said they are struggling to get tap water supply.

The residents said the acute shortage of drinking water has left households in a dire situation, with some resorting to alternative means to secure water for daily needs.

“We are already facing problems due to the drinking water shortage. The problem is compounded by the pungent smell of the minimal water supply we receive. We have kids and patients at home. In the past, same problem was resolved, but now we are facing the same issue,” said Zareena, a resident of Koundabal Rainawari.

Aliya Manzoor, another resident, said that she is not able to drink water and eat food properly as the bad smell irritates her.

“We have stored water. Since yesterday, our area has been badly affected. I am already not well. We have a heart patient at home. Access to clean and safe drinking water is our basic right. We are suffering due to water shortage and bad smell. I request authorities to rectify the situation permanently. Today, they will fix it, and the next day the same problem will arise. This should not happen,” she said.

Exasperated by these recurring problems, residents of Downtown areas highlighted their appeals to the concerned officials yielding no results. “Temporary solutions are provided, but the water shortage resurfaces after a few days. We implore the authorities to find a permanent fix,” the residents urged.

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad, an Engineer at the Jal Shakti Department told Greater Kashmir that they will look into the matter.

“The residents should visit our office. We will send our team to test the drinking water supply. We will check if there was an issue with the water pipes,” he said.