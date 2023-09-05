Drinking water shortage hits Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Amid heat wave, several areas of the summer capital are facing acute shortage of drinking water.

Residents of Tajdaar Colony Lane No. 3 at Zakura are facing severe water scarcity from the past several days.

“As our taps are running dry, we are forced to purchase packaged water for drinking. We had apprised the PHE authorities about the issue but no action has been taken. We urge Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter and ensure a consistent water supply to our area at earliest,” they said.