Drinking water shortage hits Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Amid heat wave, several areas of the summer capital are facing acute shortage of drinking water.
Residents of Tajdaar Colony Lane No. 3 at Zakura are facing severe water scarcity from the past several days.
“As our taps are running dry, we are forced to purchase packaged water for drinking. We had apprised the PHE authorities about the issue but no action has been taken. We urge Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter and ensure a consistent water supply to our area at earliest,” they said.
Meanwhile, residents of Madina Colony Malbagh also complained of acute shortage of drinking water. “We have been demanding upgrading of the water supply system in our area for several years but to no avail. There is no water supply from masjid to tail end areas. We appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they said.
Residents of Dag Kadal Sidiq Colony Lal Bazar also complained of drinking water shortage.