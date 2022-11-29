Drug peddler arrested at Shalteng

Srinagar: In its continuous drive against menace of drug abuse, Srinagar police arrested a drug peddler here.

“During a routine Naka checking at Shalteng chowk one suspect person namely Bilal Ahmad khanday S/O Ab Raahid khanday R/O Rampora Chattabal got apprehended by a Police party of Police Station Parimpora and upon his search 250 gm of Charas recovered. In this regard Case FIR NO.252/2022, under relevant Sections of law registered in Police Station Parimpora and investigation taken up,” police said in a statement.