Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that they have arrested a person with one kg of cannabis powder (charas) from his possession in the city.

Police identified the accused as Nayeem Ahmad Parray S/O Abdul Khaliq R/O Tengpora, Srinagar.

“During his personal search 1 kg of cannabis powder (charas) was recovered,” the police said. A case under FIR No 08/2023 under sections 8/20 of NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Batamaloo.