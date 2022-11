Srinagar: Police today arrested a drug peddler at Hazratbal area here.

“Drug peddler namely Irfan Rasool Bhat S/o Ghulam Rasool Bhat R/o Wathora, Chadoora Budgam arrested along with Heroine. Case under FIR No 90/22 under relevant sections of NDPS registered in Police Station Zakoora,” Srinagar Police tweeted.