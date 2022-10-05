Dussehra celebrated with religious fervour in Srinagar

Srinagar: Dussehra, the festival signifying the victory of good over evil, was celebrated with religious fervour in the summer capital.

A large number of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits burnt giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnath near SK Stadium here on Wednesday evening. Prayers were also held in various temples to commemorate the holy festival.

Festive atmosphere was witnessed as fire crackers were bursts and sweets were distributed among the participants. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also extended his greetings on Dussehra.