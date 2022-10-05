Dussehra celebrated with religious fervour in Srinagar

Srinagar: Dussehra, the festival signifying the victory of good over evil, was celebrated with religious fervour in the summer capital.
A large number of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits burnt giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnath near SK Stadium here on Wednesday evening. Prayers were also held in various temples to commemorate the holy festival.
Festive atmosphere was witnessed as fire crackers were bursts and sweets were distributed among the participants. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also extended his greetings on Dussehra.
“On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all. Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil and that of righteousness over unrighteousness. It is an occasion to foster goodness and brotherhood. The life and deeds of Lord Rama and his message of right conduct continue to inspire generations of people,” the LG said in his message.
“Let us resolve to purge all ills within us and live a virtuous life following the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, added the Lt Governor praying for peace, development, prosperity in the UT and well being of all.