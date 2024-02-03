E-Rickshaw plunges into Jhelum at Lasjan

Srinagar, Feb 3: An e-rickshaw vehicle plunged into river Jhelum at Lasjan area along with a passenger in wee hours today.

Officials said the driver identified as Farooq Ahmad was safe while the rescue operation is on to locate the passenger. Teams of J&K Police and SDRF are on the job to carry on rescue operations.

“The driver is safe, but the status of the passenger is yet to be known. We are on the job to locate him” said an official.

An official from the police department said on questioning the driver, he revealed that a co-passenger was with him when the incident occurred.

“The driver said that he had a passenger on board from his native locality when the incident happened. We have registered an FIR in this regard, and further investigation is being carried out. We have also seized the e-rickshaw in this regard,” the police official said.