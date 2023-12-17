Editor Kashmir Observer bereaved

Srinagar, Dec 17: Syeda Hameeda, the mother of Editor Kashmir Observer Sajjad Haider passed away today morning.

Large number of people from different walks of life participated in her Nimaz-e-Jinaza at Imambargah Gulshan-e-Ali at Shalimar

She was later laid to rest at Baba Mazar Zadibal.

The deceased was known for her piety and selflessness. She was the wife of late Maulana Mustafa Hussain Ansari and daughter of late Aga Syed Muhammad Jalali. She was also mother of Shahid Ansari and Hamid Ansari.

According to family sources her congregational fateha-khawani shall be held at Baba Mazar, Zadibal on December 20, Wednesday at 8 am. Later a day-long condolence majlis will continue at Gulshan-e-Ali Shalimar, Srinagar.