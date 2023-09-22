Educational Assistance of Rs 1.034 crore released for wards of 1474 construction workers

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today released an amount of Rs 1.034 crore in favour of the wards of 1474 beneficiaries/registered construction workers on account of Education Assistance under J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board(JKBOCWWB) here,

While interacting with the beneficiaries on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Government is running several schemes for welfare of Building and other Construction workers with the object to regulate the employment and conditions of service and to provide safety, health and welfare measures for the registered workers.

At the outset, the DC was apprised by Assistant Labour Commissioner that an amount of Rs 3.88 crore has been provided as Education Assistance to the 10554 wards of 7671 registered workers during current financial year 2022-23.

Similarly, Rs 5.15 crore were also disbursed among 7699 beneficiaries under different schemes including Death Assistance, Chronic Disease Assistance and Disability/Medical Assistance of JKBOCWWB during the same period.