Eid-e-Milad (SAW) celebrations | Traffic police implement out of box ideas to streamline vehicular movement

Srinagar: Traffic Police said that they had implemented out of box ideas to ensure smooth traffic management at Hazratbal Shrine which witnessed the largest gathering on the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Sunday.

Commuters, who usually face problems over the traffic mess in Srinagar on such occasions, expressed satisfaction over the traffic management at Dargah and other Srinagar areas.

“I had been going to Hazratbal for decades and over the past few years with the increase of traffic volume, the traffic mess had become a norm. People were usually facing inconvenience due to traffic jams and lack of parking spaces. However, today I was totally satisfied with the management by Traffic police who had implemented various measures to streamline the traffic,” said Altaf Ahmad, a devotee.