Electric Bus Depot to come up at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Srinagar Smart City Limited has started work on the Electric Bus Depot at Pantha Chowk

The depot will have an electric charging infrastructure, bus yards and maintenance blocks.

A fleet of 100 Smart e-Buses will be deployed in Srinagar under the Srinagar Smart City Project and the first fleet of buses will arrive within 90 days.

A total of 100 electric buses will be deployed in Kashmir, with 25 buses measuring 12 meters in length and 75 buses measuring 9 meters.

The first batch of 50 percent of the e-Bus fleet is expected to be operational by early July, followed by the arrival of the remaining buses in November.