Electric Bus Depot to come up at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Srinagar Smart City Limited has started work on the Electric Bus Depot at Pantha Chowk
The depot will have an electric charging infrastructure, bus yards and maintenance blocks.
A fleet of 100 Smart e-Buses will be deployed in Srinagar under the Srinagar Smart City Project and the first fleet of buses will arrive within 90 days.
A total of 100 electric buses will be deployed in Kashmir, with 25 buses measuring 12 meters in length and 75 buses measuring 9 meters.
The first batch of 50 percent of the e-Bus fleet is expected to be operational by early July, followed by the arrival of the remaining buses in November.
Athar Aamir Khan, CEO of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) in a tweet said, “the work on our Electric Bus Depot at Panthachowk is on-going. It’s a huge facility with electric charging infra, bus yards, maintenance blocks all coming up. Our first lot of electric buses will be operational in Srinagar city in the next 60-90 days.”
Anuj Malhotra, General Manager of Planning at Smart City Limited told Greater Kashmir that the Pantha Chowk has been earmarked as the location for the e-Bus Depot, which will house the charging points necessary for the buses’ operations.
He emphasised the cutting-edge features and advanced technology that would be integral to the success of this transformative venture.
“These e-Buses will be equipped with fifth-generation charging facilities, a significant leap forward from the fourth-generation infrastructure present in buses across the country,” Malhotra said.
He said that Srinagar will proudly boast the latest charging infrastructure technology for its electric buses.
“These sophisticated electric buses, tailored exclusively for Srinagar, have a projected lifespan of 12 years, with the batteries designed to last over 6 years. Considering the harsh winter conditions in Kashmir, the buses are equipped with an efficient internal heating mechanism to ensure passenger comfort,” Malhotra said.
He however said that the e-Buses would not be limited to Srinagar alone.
“They will also serve other districts, including Baramulla, Anantnag, and Ganderbal. Additional charging locations are being identified to support the expansion of the e-Bus network. These buses are designed to offer enhanced capacity and a greater mileage range, thereby facilitating more convenient and reliable public transportation for residents across the region,” he said.
Last year, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta presided over a ceremony to sign an MoU with TATA Motors Ltd. and Chalo Mobility Pvt. Ltd. for the deployment of 200 electric buses in twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar here.
As per the officials, these buses are environment friendly and will also give a unique experience to the commuters.