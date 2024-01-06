Electric poles on middle of road at Rainawari pose risk to commuters

Srinagar, Jan 6: Commuters have expressed serious concern over the presence of electric poles on the middle of the road at Rainawari chowk in Old City.

A group of commuters said that despite the passage of several years since the road widening was done in the locality, many electric poles have not been shifted to the side of the road. “These electric poles have been installed in the middle of the road and pose a risk of accidents to commuters passing through the area,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a commuter.

During fog cover last week, many commuters had a narrow escape as they nearly hit these electric poles. “These electric poles carry both HT and LT lines and in case of any mishap, it can pose serious risk to commuters. These poles are bottlenecks and cause traffic jams on the stretch,” he said.

Locals too expressed concern over the issue. “During the night, hundreds of tippers and trucks pass through the area and these poles in the middle of the road can endanger their lives in case of any mishap. We make a fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the issue and direct for immediate shifting of the poles to sideways,” they added.