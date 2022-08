Srinagar: An electrician was electrocuted to death at Srinagar Airport on Sunday, official sources said.

They said Parvaiz Ahmad Rather son of Gul Rather, a resident of Buchroo Chadoora town of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district working at Srinagar Airport received burn injuries due to electric shock.

He was shifted to District Hospital Budgam where he succumbed. Police in this regard has registered a case under relevant sections of law. (KNT)