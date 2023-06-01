Electronic shop gutted in Lal Chowk

Touseef Ahmad Lone, owner of China Store said he received a call about the fire incident at 12:15 AM. “When we reached the spot, fire had already engulfed our store. Electronic goods, including expensive mobiles, LCDs, accessories and other items worth lakhs were gutted in the incident. It is a shock for me as me and my family are entirely dependent on the business,” he said.

A police official confirmed that property worth lakhs got damaged in the fire that broke out due to short circuit, while some nearby shops have also suffered damages.