‘Elimination of drug menace from society is govt’s top priority’

Srinagar, Feb 8

To offer inpatient and outpatient therapy to substance abusers and mental health patients, an Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) Centre under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was inaugurated at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Srinagar on Thursday.

The facility was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar.

The 10-bed facility has an experienced team of psychiatrists, counsellors, and medical staff who will design personalized treatment plans for patients. The centre aims to rehabilitate drug users and equip them with vocational skills so that they can reintegrate into society as productive citizens.

Dr Fazle R. Bhat, DM, Department of Psychiatry, Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS) Kashmir told Greater Kashmir that Inpatient department (IPD) services at IMHANS will play a great role in treating the cases of mental health disorders and drug abuse.

“At least 250 drug abuse cases are being reported in OPD at the drug addiction department of SMHS. Of 250 cases, 60 to 70 cases are mental disorders. It was difficult to handle violent cases like self-harm. It will be highly beneficial, “ he said.

Dr Bhat underscored the potential benefits of the newly established IPD services, noting that while only Baramulla district currently offers IPD facilities, IMHANS will bridge this gap with its 10-bed facility.

“This dedicated space will facilitate crucial interventions, including counselling and therapies, to address the complex needs of individuals battling mental health disorders and substance abuse issues,” he said.

He further said that the launch of the IPD facility at IMHANS marks a significant step forward in bolstering mental healthcare infrastructure in Kashmir, offering hope for improved access to specialized services and comprehensive treatment for those in need.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by DC Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Principal GMC Srinagar Prof Masood Tanvir, Administrator GMC Srinagar, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, Prof Arshad Hussain and Nodal Officer ATF, Prof Dr Yasir Hassan Rather

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reiterated the government’s commitment to combating drug menace.

He highlighted the significant progress made in providing treatment to patients through various ATF centers in Srinagar, with over 50,000 follow-up cases receiving attention last year alone.

“The establishment of dedicated facilities like these marks a crucial step towards eradicating drug abuse from our society,” he said

DC Srinagar said that through a holistic approach encompassing rehabilitation, counselling, and strict measures against drug peddlers, “we aim to create a drug-free Srinagar.”

“Elimination of drug menace from society is the top priority of the Government. To combat this rising societal problem, multi-pronged rehabilitation, counselling and guidance policy is being implemented on ground to monitor drug abuse and take remedial measures to curb the menace,’ the DC said.

The DC also sought cooperation from the families particularly from parents to overcome the menace among the youth which also leads to other social evils and crimes. He said parents have an important role to keep the youngsters away from the use of drugs and also the family support for the affected people could lead them towards normal life.

He also visited the inpatient facility of ATF.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to make the center a success and provide much-needed help to the underprivileged sections trapped in the cycle of addiction.