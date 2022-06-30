Eminent scientist Dr Bushra Ateeq interacts with KU students

Srinagar: Dr Bushra Ateeq, an eminent scientist in the field of Cancer Biology and Molecular Oncology, interacted with the students and research scholars of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM) departments of the University of Kashmir.
The mentorship-cum-talk was organised under the aegis of Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI) Pilot Programme, a DST-sponsored and British Council partnered initiative of the WISE (Women in Science & Engineering) KIRAN Division, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.
Dr Ateeq, an Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at IIT Kanpur, in her presentation, highlighted various facets of her career and advised young scholars and students to remain focused and goal-oriented in their research pursuits.
“For a successful research career, talent with a right mix of hard-work and dedication is important,” she said, encouraging scholars and students to engage in research problems that will have useful impact and lead towards societal benefits.
KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, complimented the GATI Nodal Officer and GATI Self Assessment Team (GSAT) for holding such programmes for the benefit of students and scholars.
“The University will extend all possible support to such initiatives,” she said. In her welcome address, KU’s Nodal Officer for GATI Pilot Programme, Dr Rabia Hamid, highlighted the importance of such interaction sessions conducted under GATI for promotion of ‘Women in STEMM’.
“Under this programme, the University has been organising webinars, workshops and talk sessions to sensitise the scientific and institutional community about the existing gender gaps in STEMM disciplines, and how GATI will be helpful in bridging the gaps at the institutional level,” she said.
Dean, School of Earth & Environmental Sciences KU and Member GSAT, Prof Shamim A Shah, chaired the talk session. Dr Shaida Andrabi from Department of Biochemistry and member GSAT presented the vote of thanks, while Dr Fouzia Rashid, Head Department of Clinical Biochemistry, also spoke on the occasion and impressed upon students and scholars to draw inspiration from the resource person.