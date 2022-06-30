Eminent scientist Dr Bushra Ateeq interacts with KU students

Dr Ateeq, an Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at IIT Kanpur, in her presentation, highlighted various facets of her career and advised young scholars and students to remain focused and goal-oriented in their research pursuits.

“For a successful research career, talent with a right mix of hard-work and dedication is important,” she said, encouraging scholars and students to engage in research problems that will have useful impact and lead towards societal benefits.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, complimented the GATI Nodal Officer and GATI Self Assessment Team (GSAT) for holding such programmes for the benefit of students and scholars.