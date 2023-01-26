Encroachment mars Baba Demb locality

Srinagar: With authorities in slumber, unabated encroachment is taking place at Baba Demb area here.

Locals said that the area has been defaced by encroachment over past several years.“You can see encroachment at Baba demb, Brari Nambal lagoon, and its adjoining areas. Illegal dumping and filling of the lagoon and construction of structures in the area is not new. You can see how new shops have been fenced with tin sheets. If the government does not take strict steps, the area will be ruined,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local.

Scores of kiosks have come up in the area where locals and non-locals are putting up and doing commercial activities. The officials said that anti-encroachment drives are being carried out in routine against illegal dwellings, but locals say that on the ground, “nothing is visible.”