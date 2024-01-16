‘Enhance healthcare system at SMHS Hospital, GMC Srinagar’

Srinagar, Jan 16: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today conducted a surprise visit to SMHS Hospital, and assessed the healthcare services besides inspecting different units of the institute.

Dr Rasheed visited the casualty block and took an appraisal regarding the patient care and inflow of patients, management, various health interventions being given to the patients, security arrangements and other related aspects. He was informed that at an average the casualty caters about 2500 patients in 24 hours besides basic lab tests and other diagnostic facilities are being provided as per requirement.

He asked the concerned for explore possibilities of provision of lab tests and diagnostic facilities round the clock for larger interests. He also called for ensuring cleanliness in and around the wards which is a prerequisite for the health of the patients.

Secretary also inspected the Bio-Chemistry Lab, Surgical Casualty, Medical and Emergency and Neuro-Surgery wards and Operation Theatres. Later, Secretary visited Government Medical College, Srinagar, where he visited different units of the institute besides chairing an extensive meeting with the faculty members and other officers regarding working of the medical college.

Secretary visited the Radiology Department, GMC, Srinagar, where he interacted with the concerned faculty and took stock of the functioning of the institute. He was briefed about the working of the department and was informed that CT scan, USG, X-rays, Colour Dopplers etc are being carried out in the department and on an average 700 tests are being done in a day.

Meanwhile, the Secretary convened a meeting with the Principal/ Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Professor Dr. Masood Tanvir, Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and heads of various departments. A threadbare discussion was held on various issues aimed at to further enhance the healthcare system, academics, facilities for Undergraduate and Postgraduate students and overall functioning of GMC Srinagar.

Dr. Abid Rasheed assured full support for making the healthcare system more effective and patient friendly and called for putting in extra efforts to make the college one of the best in the UT. He asked for an expediting pace of progress on different ongoing projects including Theatre Block of SMHS, Hospital, Srinagar, New Girls Hostel, Multi Facility Centre.