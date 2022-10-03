‘Ensure all arrangements for Eid-e-Milad (SAW) in Srinagar’

Srinagar: In connection with the upcoming celebrations of Eid-e-Milad (SAW), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Monday visited prominent Shrines of Srinagar including Dargah Hazratbal and Jenab Sahib Soura for onsite review of the arrangements being put in place to facilitate the devotees during auspicious days.
Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Sajid Yehya Naqash, CEO, Wakf Board, Majid Jehangir, SP Hazratbal, CMO, Srinagar Tehsilsar Eidgah, BMO Hazratbal, senior officers of PHE, R&B, PDD, SMC and other line departments accompanied the DC during the visit.
At Hazratbal Shrine, the DC took on spot review of the arrangements being made by all the concerned Departments for providing facilities like healthcare, uninterrupted supply of power & safe drinking water, transport, parking, firefighting arrangements, cleanliness & sanitation measures and other arrangements for convenience of the devotees expected to visit the Holy Shrine.
The DC directed the officers of all line Departments to ensure all necessary arrangements for smooth observance of the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad (SAW) at the Shrine for the Devotees.
The DC asked the PHE authorities to ensure adequate water supply at the Shrine so that visitors do not face any inconvenience. He instructed them to keep a sufficient number of water tankers at the premises to cater to the demand.
Similarly, the PDD Officials were asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Shrine during the auspicious days and nights of prayers culminating with display of Holy Relic. He asked them to keep proper power backup to tackle any power breakdown.
The DC also directed the SMC officials to deploy sufficient men and machinery at the venue to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the Shrine. With regard to tackle the issue of dog menace in the area, the DC asked SMC to keep dog catchers in the area to curb nuisance of dogs in the vicinity
In order to facilitate elderly people, the DC asked for providing e-Rickshaw services from designated parking places to facilitate them during their visits to the Hazratbal shrine on the auspicious occasion. Later, the DC along with all concerned Officers also visited the Shrine at Jenab Sahib Soura to oversee necessary arrangements for convenience of the devotees on the upcoming auspicious occasions.