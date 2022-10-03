‘Ensure all arrangements for Eid-e-Milad (SAW) in Srinagar’

Srinagar: In connection with the upcoming celebrations of Eid-e-Milad (SAW), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Monday visited prominent Shrines of Srinagar including Dargah Hazratbal and Jenab Sahib Soura for onsite review of the arrangements being put in place to facilitate the devotees during auspicious days.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Sajid Yehya Naqash, CEO, Wakf Board, Majid Jehangir, SP Hazratbal, CMO, Srinagar Tehsilsar Eidgah, BMO Hazratbal, senior officers of PHE, R&B, PDD, SMC and other line departments accompanied the DC during the visit.

At Hazratbal Shrine, the DC took on spot review of the arrangements being made by all the concerned Departments for providing facilities like healthcare, uninterrupted supply of power & safe drinking water, transport, parking, firefighting arrangements, cleanliness & sanitation measures and other arrangements for convenience of the devotees expected to visit the Holy Shrine.