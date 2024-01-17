‘Ensure effective implementation of social welfare schemes’

Srinagar, Jan 17: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired an Officers meeting here to review the implementation of welfare measures for under privileged, vulnerable, down trodden and weaker sections of society.

He also reviewed the process of extension of benefits of various Government schemes by the Social Welfare Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC called upon the Officers and other functionaries of the Social Welfare Department to work in a holistic and pro-active approach with utmost coordination among all wings of the Department to ensure efficient and effective implementation of all Social Security and Beneficiary-Oriented schemes in the District.

He also asked the officers for laying a special focus on cent percent coverage under all Social Welfare schemes. The DC envisioned a plan for the development of common centres for the children suffering from Autism, Muscular Dystrophy and Braille teaching centres for blind children under a single roof in the district. He stressed on saturating the cases under Motorized Tricycles and Prosthetic Aids.

The DC said this is a collective responsibility of all of us to make sure that no eligible beneficiary is left behind. He stressed upon the Officers to take comprehensive measures to reach out to all eligible beneficiaries, besides making the welfare schemes easily accessible to the people so that all eligible beneficiaries of the District can reap the benefits of Government’s welfare schemes.