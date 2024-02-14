‘Ensure immediate redressal of people’s grievances’

Srinagar, Feb 14: Secretary School Education, Dr Piyush Singla presided over a mega Public Darbar at Banquet Hall here taking stock of the issues and demands of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Director School Education, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Heads of Departments, and other senior officers from the District Administration of Srinagar were present at the occasion. Vice Chairman of DDC, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, along with other PRI representatives and various delegations, also participated in the Public Outreach programme.

The Public Darbar received an overwhelming response from the public, with people apprising the Secretary about their developmental issues and demands, seeking his intervention for redressal.

Delegations expressed satisfaction with the outreach programme, stating that it provided them with an opportunity to voice their grievances and urged the government to expedite resolutions through appropriate channels.

The Secretary issued on-the-spot directions to concerned officers to address all issues raised by the delegations and individuals, initiating action for their early redressal.

People mainly approached him with civic problems related to bad roads, intermittent power supply, inadequate health facilities, and infrastructure augmentation in public health institutions. Dr Singla emphasised the importance of immediate redressal of people’s grievances through the unique initiative of Public Darbar.