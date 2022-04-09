‘Ensure prompt disposal of Migrant grievances’

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed Tehsil wise status of grievances, the DC directed all the Tehsildars of Srinagar District to clear pendency regarding disposal of migrant grievances within 10 days related to correction of records/ demarcation and removal of encroachments /trespassing /alienation by way of fraud or distress sale, etc. He said that no laxity will be tolerated with regard to lenient way or slow pace of grievance settlement.