‘Ensure round-the-clock power, water supply during Muharram’

Srinagar: Traders of Shaher-e-Khaas have urged the authorities to ensure round the clock power and water supply during Muharram in Downtown.

“We appeal to the district administration to ensure round the clock power and water supply besides transport facilities during Muharram in Downtown,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Alliance.

Shah said a delegation of traders had also met ADC Srinagar Syed Shabir and urged him to ensure essential services during Muharram.

“We also appeal to SMC to restore defunct streetlights and ensure proper sanitation of Downtown during Muharram,” Shah added.