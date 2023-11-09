‘Ensure time bound completion of development projects in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Nov 9: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday undertook a visit to different City areas to oversee the progress of works being carried out on several major developmental projects.

The projects included ongoing construction works on Tankipora Bridge and Dalgate Bridge. He also visited the Habak Hazratbal area to inspect the site for construction of a High School building and playground for local youth.

While inspecting the progress of work being executed on Rs 7.42 crore project for construction of second span of Tankipora bridge adjacent to DC Office Complex, Srinagar, the DC was apprised that about 90 percent work on the bridge has been completed so far and work is going on in full swing.

On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work by employing more men and machinery and complete the construction work on the bridge by the first week of December 2023.

Similarly, the DC visited Dalgate area and took onsite inspection of the works undertaken for construction of New Dalgate Bridge near Badyari Chowk being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 4.74 Crore.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that work is going on full pace and over 60 percent foundation level works have been completed with an expenditure of 2.0 Cr. He was also informed that widening of the curve on Badyari Chowk towards Boulevard has been incorporated under the project which will ensure decongestion of the traffic flow along Boulevard axis.

The DC asked the officers and concerned executing agency to speed up the pace of work on the vital project of the Dalgate Bridge by employing additional men and machinery so that traffic flow is regulated in the area in a smooth manner. He was informed that by March 2024 the bridge will be thrown open for vehicular movement.

The DC also undertook a visit to the Habak Hazratbal area of the District to have spot inspection of the site identified for construction of Government High School building at a cost of ₹3.26 crores.

The DC also held an interaction with the local youth who demanded development of a playground for the youth of the area. The deputy commissioner was accompanied by VC Lakes conservation and Management Authority Bashir Bhat who promptly intervened to resolve public issues.

Later, the DC visited the Industrial Estate Bagh-i-Ali Mardan Khan spread over 147 kanals of land as many as 121 industrial Units. During the visit, the DC inspected several Industrial Units and took stock of their functioning.

The DC conducted an interaction session with the Unit Holders of the Industrial Estate during which the unit holder put forth different issues before him. The DC listened to the issues patiently and gave spot instructions to concerned Departments for their early redressal.