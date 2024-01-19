‘Ensure time bound completion of prestigious projects in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Jan 19: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today undertook a tour of various city areas to inspect progress of works being executed on construction of flyovers at Bemina Junction, Sanat Nagar Chowk and Nowgam crossing.

The DC accompanied the Officers and Engineers of the line Departments and inspected the pace and progress of ongoing work on construction of flyover at the busy junction of Bemina being executed at a cost of Rs 31.49 crore by PWD.

The DC was informed that over 90 percent of works have been completed with an expenditure of Rs 25.0 crore and works on approach road from Parimpora stretch is in its final stage.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work and complete the prestigious project in the set timeline of April 2024.

Similarly, the DC also inspected progress on the Rs 29.52 crore project of Sanat Nagar Flyover and took stock of the pace of the works. The DC was informed that about 35 percent of the project work stands completed with the expenditure of Rs 6.25 crore.

Later, the DC visited Nowgam Chowk to oversee the progress of work on the 0.85 km span flyover, being carried out at a cost of Rs 39.0 crore.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that over 80 percent of work has been completed and remaining work is being executed at an accelerated pace.

The DC stressed the Officers to speed up the pace of the works on all the flyovers by employing more men and machinery to ensure their time bound commissioning. He hoped that by making these flyovers motorable a considerable change in the movement of traffic flow will be seen.

Meanwhile, the DC asked the concerned executing agencies to ensure smooth movement of traffic on service roads around the construction site of the flyovers so that commuters do not face any difficulty particularly the vehicles carrying the patients.