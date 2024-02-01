‘Ensure time bound completion of water supply projects in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Feb 1: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers and Field functionaries of the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department here to assess the implementation of various schemes in the District.

At the outset of the meeting, the DC was given a detailed appraisal about physical and financial progress of various water Supply Schemes in the District through a PowerPoint presentation.

The DC asked the senior functionaries of PHE Department to work in coordinated manners with other line Departments so that all water supply schemes are completed in a time bound manner for the larger benefit of the general public.

The DC enjoined the Officers to avoid unnecessary delay in implementation and execution of water supply schemes and resolve issues, if any at the earliest to ensure water supply schemes are completed under set timelines to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to people.

Reviewing the status of water testing laboratories functioning in the District, the DC asked them to maintain a proper database of the testing reports in order to analyse the data on a periodical basis. He also laid emphasis on proper monitoring and maintenance of water resources.

The DC stressed on identifying the inadequate or infrequent supply areas and addressing the shortage points so that people do not face any difficulty for want of drinking water especially during summer season.

He also laid thrust on effective monitoring of all works and effective utilisation of the funds while implementing the PHE schemes with visible impact on ground.